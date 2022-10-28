Woman killed in apparent gas station shooting in College Park

Police were at Shell gas station in College Park on Friday morning investigating a death.

Witnesses said a woman died after an apparent shooting and surveillance video showed a woman walking through the parking lot apparently armed with a gun.

Several College Park police officers were investigating near two cars at one of the gas pumps on Old National Highway.

Police investigate a shooting at a Shell gas station on Old National Highway on Oct. 28, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta crews saw bullet holes in a car window.

A witness said they heard a gunshot and saw a commotion at around 7 a.m.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner took the victim away.

FOX 5 Atlanta has contacted the College Park Police Department to learn what investigators think led up to the shooting.