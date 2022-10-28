Man gunned down in Manuel's Tavern parking lot

One man is dead in a late-night shooting in the parking lot of northeast Atlanta's iconic Manuel's Tavern.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday outside the Tavern, which is located on the 600 block of North Highland Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim might've been trying to stop people from breaking into cars at the bar. Detectives think the man came out to the back lot Thursday night and may have confronted the thief, who opened fire when the victim told other people to call the police.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but determined it was too late to save his life.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is described as being in his late 40s or early 50s. Police tell FOX 5 he was a Manuel's patron.

Police look for clues in bar parking lot

No suspect description has been released. In fact, detectives aren't sure how many shooters they could be looking for.

If you know anything about the shooting or possible suspects, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.