College Park man sentenced for role in Barbados gun trafficking scheme, US attorney says

A College Park man received a sentence of more than three years in prison for his role in a gun trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta.

Authorities said Rashad Sargeant is the third defendant sentenced in the scheme to ship weapons to Barbados by packing them inside false compartments in boxes. He and another man, David Johnson, obscured serial numbers after buying them from licensed dealers and mailed them to Barbados using UPS, FedEx and DHL.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Johnson recruited Shunquez Stephens, from Flowery Branch, and "straw purchasers" to unlawfully purchase guns from federally licensed firearms dealers. The due shipped at least 30 guns, officials said.

"This case and ultimate conviction highlights the fact that illegal gun trafficking not only affects our local communities but has implications far beyond our borders" said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones.

Sergeant pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2021. His complete sentence is three years, 10 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Johnson received the same sentence in March. Stephens received a three-year probation sentence after pleading guilty nearly one year ago.