WATCH | Colin Gray trial: Video from Apalachee High School shooting to be shown

The Brief Prosecutors are expected to call final witnesses and show school video today. The state says Colin Gray is criminally responsible for his son’s gun access. Prosecutors are expected to rest after today’s evidence is presented.



The trial of Colin Gray is set to continue Thursday in Barrow County, with prosecutors expected to call their final witnesses and show jurors surveillance video from inside Apalachee High School on the day of the 2024 mass shooting.

What we know:

The case centers on whether Gray, the father of the accused gunman, bears criminal responsibility for allegedly giving his son, Colt Gray, the semiautomatic rifle investigators say was used in the attack that killed two teachers and two students and injured nine others. Prosecutors have argued the teen had "really free access" to guns in the home, despite family concerns and requests that firearms be secured.

Jurors have already watched portions of a recorded law enforcement interview with Colin Gray conducted in the days after the shooting, testimony the state says is key to its case. Investigators have pointed to what they describe as inconsistencies in Gray’s statements about where the firearms were kept and how they were stored, while testimony has also focused on warning signs leading up to the shooting, including family accounts of the teen’s mental health struggles.

The state has said testimony expected today will be emotional. Prosecutors are also expected to show surveillance footage from the school before the state rests its case, after which the defense will have its opportunity to present evidence.

