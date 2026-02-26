Heavy rain, thunderstorms move through North Georgia Thursday

The Brief A wave of moisture from Alabama is bringing heavy rain and potential thunderstorms to North Georgia throughout Thursday. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 0.5 and 1.5 inches across the region, with some isolated areas seeing up to 3 inches. Drier air moves in on Friday, clearing the way for a sunny weekend with highs reaching the mid-70s by Sunday.



It is a soggy start for many across North Georgia and metro Atlanta as a wave of moisture moves through, bringing heavy rain and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms.

Rainy Thursday ahead

What they're saying:

While Atlanta is starting the day with cloudy skies and a temperature of 59 degrees, conditions are expected to remain unsettled.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the rain began moving in from Alabama. It started by dropping a "good batch of rain" in the western part of the state, according to meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

As temperatures rise into the mid-60s this afternoon, expect waves of showers and rain that is heavy at times.

"Even the lower amounts are about a half an inch, but the higher amounts could top two, maybe close to three inches," Feldman said.

Rainfall in metro Atlanta

By the numbers:

Predicted rainfall totals are:

Athens: 1 inch

Atlanta: 1.3 inches

Blairsville: 1.3 inches

Carrollton: 1.2 inches

Cornelia: 0.7 inches

LaGrange: 1.4 inches

Timing rain in Georgia

Timeline:

For those on the south side of Interstate 20, the bulk of this precipitation may actually arrive tonight, with slightly lower totals during the morning and afternoon hours.

The rain will continue late tonight, with some lingering showers possible early Friday for those in the far south and east. While clouds will linger into Saturday morning, a major shift is coming.

Warmth follows the rain

What's next:

The clouds are expected to break by Saturday afternoon, ushering in a beautiful weekend with significantly warmer temperatures. Atlanta is forecast to hit a high of 70 degrees on Saturday, climbing to 74 degrees on Sunday.