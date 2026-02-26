Expand / Collapse search

2 people reportedly bitten by family dog in SE Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 26, 2026 6:43am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Two people reportedly bitten by family dog in southeast Atlanta.
    • Incident happened around midnight on Berean Avenue.
    • Conditions of those injured have not been released.

ATLANTA - Two people needed medical assistance after reportedly being bitten by a family dog around midnight Wednesday in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened around midnight on Berean Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene and treated the two people who were injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the incident. Officials also have not provided an update on the victims’ conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for update. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

AtlantaNews