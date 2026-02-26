2 people reportedly bitten by family dog in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two people needed medical assistance after reportedly being bitten by a family dog around midnight Wednesday in southeast Atlanta.
What we know:
The incident happened around midnight on Berean Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene and treated the two people who were injured.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the incident. Officials also have not provided an update on the victims’ conditions.
This is a developing story. Check back for update.