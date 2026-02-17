WATCH | Apalachee HS shooting: Day 2 of testimony in Colin Gray trial

The Brief Day one featured emotional testimony from teachers and Sheriff Judd Smith. Prosecutors say Colin Gray gave his son a rifle despite warning signs. Defense argues the teen hid his violent plans and lived a "double life."



EDITOR'S NOTE: FOX 5 Atlanta and other media will not show the faces of juvenile witnesses or some graphic evidence, per judge's orders.

It was an emotional first day of testimony in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused in the 2024 mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

MONDAY'S STORY: Apalachee High School shooting: Colin Gray trial starts with emotional testimony

What we know:

Gray is charged with nearly 30 felony counts, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors allege he gave his son, Colt Gray, access to a SIG Sauer M400 rifle, knowing there were warning signs, and failed to prevent the Sept. 4, 2024, attack.

READ ALL RELATED STORIES

Testimony on Monday included accounts from teachers, administrators and Judd Smith, who described what they witnessed inside the school. The proceedings laid out two sharply different portrayals of the father-son relationship.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors argued Colin Gray purchased the rifle as a Christmas gift in December 2023, months after law enforcement warned him about alleged online threats tied to his son. They contend he continued allowing access to firearms despite concerns about the teen’s behavior.

The other side:

The defense countered that Colt Gray was living a "double life," sending affectionate text messages to his father while secretly drafting violent plans in private phone notes and online accounts. Defense attorneys also said the teen’s mother was aware of his interest in school shootings but did not share those details with Colin Gray.

"The evidence will show a teenager who is struggling mentally, a teenager who was deceptive — a teenager who hid his true intentions from everyone," the defense told jurors.

Colt Gray is awaiting his own trial and remains behind bars.

What's next:

As testimony continues, jurors are expected to hear more about the months leading up to the shooting — including prior visits by child welfare officials, the family’s contacts with law enforcement and school officials, and the state’s timeline of alleged warning signs. Prosecutors have said evidence will include information about online threats, firearm access in the home and the circumstances surrounding how the rifle used in the attack was obtained.

The trial is being held in Barrow County with a jury selected in Hall County. Jurors have been instructed to avoid news coverage and social media about the case and to decide the matter solely on evidence presented in court.