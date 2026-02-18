Apalachee HS shooting: Testimony continues on day 3 of Colin Gray trial

The Brief Over a dozen student survivors are testifying about the 2024 Appalachian High School shooting that left four dead. Colin Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including murder, for allegedly providing the weapon despite known warning signs. If convicted on all counts, Gray faces a maximum sentence of 180 years in prison.



The trial of Colin Gray, the father of the Appalachian High School shooter, entered a harrowing second day as survivors took the stand to recount the events of the September 2024 tragedy. Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, in a case that could see him sentenced to 180 years in prison.

What they're saying:

Over a dozen students are expected to testify about the day police say his son, Colt Gray, opened fire inside the school, killing two students and two teachers and wounding nine others. Prosecutors argue that Colin Gray is criminally responsible because he purchased the rifle for his son despite being aware of clear "warning signs" and failing to prevent the massacre.

READ ALL RELATED STORIES

The courtroom was filled with heavy emotion as students—whose identities are being protected due to their age—shared disturbing details of the shooting. One student’s recorded plea for help was played for the court, capturing the terror of the moment: "Help me. I’ve been shot. I’m a kid and I got shot."

RELATED: Apalachee HS shooting: Students testify on day 2 of Colin Gray trial

Survivors testified that the trauma remains a daily burden. One student told the court that they are constantly worried about the possibility of another shooting. "Every time I'm in the classroom, this is all I'll be thinking about," the student said.

What's next:

Testimony is scheduled to resume this morning at 8:30 AM as prosecutors continue to call witnesses to establish Gray's alleged negligence.

FOX 5 Atlanta will livestream the trial on its website, YouTube channel and Facebook. Check back at 8:30 for that livestream.