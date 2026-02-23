Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
WATCH | Apalachee HS shooting: Colt Gray's mother expected to testify

By
Published  February 23, 2026 8:46am EST
Apalachee High School shooting
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Week 2 of the Colin Gray trial begins Monday, with Colt Gray’s mother expected to testify after jurors heard emotional and video evidence in week one.
    • Prosecutors have focused on alleged missed warning signs, including prior police visits, digital monitoring alerts and testimony that ammunition was purchased with Colin Gray’s approval.
    • Gray has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted in connection with the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The second week of testimony in the trial of Colin Gray is set to begin Monday morning, following several days of emotional witness accounts and video evidence presented to jurors.

What we know:

During the first week, prosecutors laid out their argument that warning signs were overlooked in the months leading up to the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School. The State called students, school staff and family members to testify, including Colt Gray’s grandmother, who told jurors she bought ammunition for her grandson after confirming it was approved by his father.

Jurors also reviewed police body camera footage from a prior visit to the Gray home tied to alleged online threats, as well as cellphone and body camera video from the day of the shooting. A school counselor described the district’s digital monitoring system, which flags certain words on student devices for follow-up.

What's next:

Testimony is expected to resume Monday with Colt Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, anticipated to take the stand. Her appearance could provide jurors additional insight into the family dynamic and events leading up to the shooting.

Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty. His defense team argues he could not have predicted the attack and disputes the State’s claim that he bears criminal responsibility.

The trial continues in Barrow County, where Gray faces the possibility of decades in prison if convicted.

The Source

  • Information for the above comes from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

