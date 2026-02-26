2 waterline workers struck by vehicle on Pike Street in Lawrenceville

article

The Brief Two waterline workers were struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. Thursday on Pike Street in Lawrenceville. One worker is currently in critical condition, while the second is reported to be in stable condition. Roadways nearby were closed for more than an hour, but reopened around 8 a.m. Thursday.



Two waterline workers were hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Lawrenceville, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Pike Street. Officers said the collision left one of the workers in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Pike Street was closed between Culver Street and South Clayton Street while Crogan Street was also closed from Perry Street to Oak Street for more than an hour, but all roadways reopened by 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the driver who hit the workers remained at the scene. Police have not yet said if any charges will be filed in connection with the crash.