WATCH | Colin Gray trial: Father expected to testify in his defense Friday

The Brief Prosecutors rest; jury shown shooting video and financial records State argues Gray bought rifle despite concerns about son Defense to call Colin Gray as sole witness Friday



Colin Gray is expected to take the stand Friday morning as the defense begins its case in the trial centered on the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

What we know:

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after calling final witnesses and showing jurors surveillance video from the day of the attack. The footage captured the accused gunman, Colt Gray, moving through the school before opening fire, killing two teachers and two students and injuring nine others.

Earlier in the day, a forensic investigator walked jurors through what prosecutors described as a "paper trail" tied to the rifle used in the shooting. Bank records and transaction logs were presented that the state says show Colin Gray purchased the semiautomatic rifle, along with ammunition and tactical accessories, at a time when he was expressing concerns about his son’s mental health.

Jurors have also seen text messages and Google searches in which Gray appeared alarmed about his son’s behavior, including a message to his daughter that read, "I can't tell what he's saying, but I can tell it's not good," and searches asking where to take a "troubled teen" near Athens and Winder.

The case hinges on whether Gray is criminally responsible for allegedly giving his son access to the weapon used in the attack. Prosecutors argue the teen had "really free access" to guns in the home despite warning signs and requests that firearms be secured. The defense has signaled Gray will be its only witness.

Colin Gray is facing a maximum of 180 years in prison if convicted of the 29 felony counts he is charged with.

Closing arguments could begin Monday.

