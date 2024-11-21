Father of accused Apalachee HS shooter to plead not guilty, waives arraignment

The Brief Colin Gray is expected to appear in court Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing over his charges connected to the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School. Prosecutors accuse Gray of knowing about how his son, Colin, was obsessed with school shooters but didn't take any action. Gray told investigators that he gave his son the rifle used in the shooting, a bore sight, and ammunition for the weapon.



The father of the teenager accused of killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School will plead not guilty and waived his appearance at an arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Colin Gray faces 29 charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

His son, Colt Gray, is accused of opening fire using a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" inside the high school’s J hall during the second period of class on Sept. 4. Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Prosecutors say that the Barrow County father was aware that his son was obsessed with school shooters and even had a shrine above his home computer for the gunman in the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida, but didn't take any action.

Speaking in court on Thursday, Colin Gray's attorneys said that they filed motions in the case on Wednesday and plan to file additional motions. They told the judge that they plan to file a waiver of the formal arraignment, leaving his indictment sealed.

At a hearing in October, investigators testified that Gray had given Colt the assault rifle used in the deadly shooting as a Christmas gift the previous year.

During his questioning following the shooting, Colin Gray reportedly also mentioned that Colt had asked him for a larger magazine, and he purchased one for him as well as a bore sight for the rifle and ammunition for the gun.

Colt Gray also pleaded not guilty in October. He is expected to be tried as an adult.

Investigators testify about Colin Gray's reaction to Apalachee HS shooting

A GBI agent testified at a hearing in October that they learned from Colin Gray that he had received unsettling text messages from both his daughter and ex-wife on the day of the shooting. After reading the texts, Colin said he went home and turned on the news, where he saw reports of the shooting at Colt’s school. He told investigators that he then went to Colt’s room to look for the AR-15-style rifle he had given him, only to find it missing.

Investigators also testified that Colin Gray did not seem surprised when he was informed of the shooting and did not immediately express remorse after learning about the shooting. The man also reportedly told the investigator that Colt Gray had become increasingly violent with him and his mother over the last few months before the shooting.

After the testimony, the judge found probable cause to bring Colin Gray to trial.

