Cobb homicide suspect cooperating with detectives, police say

Police in Cobb County on Tuesday said the department is investigating a homicide on Sandtown Road.

Investigators said 21-year-old Christopher Hunter Tillman died when he was shot twice by a man, who witnesses say was defending himself. Police said the shooter is cooperating with detectives.

Officials said Cobb County Police Department said officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1261 West Sandtown Road at approximately 1:51 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the responding officers found Tillman suffering from two gunshot wounds in the driveway of the residence. Police said he died of his wounds after first responders transported him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that Tillman assaulted an armed man, who used the gun to defend himself.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with additional information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

