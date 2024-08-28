Cledir Barros retrial: Juror removed for looking up a word

In a surprising turn of events during the retrial of Cledir Barros, a juror was removed Wednesday morning after admitting to looking up a word in the dictionary and bringing the definition to court.

The juror in question reportedly took this action because English is his second language. The judge expressed concerns that this could affect the jury's ability to fairly determine the fate of Barros, who is charged in connection with the death of his eight-year-old daughter, Sighra.

This retrial comes after a mistrial was declared two weeks ago when the original jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Barros' wife, Natalia, who is also Sayra's stepmother, is accused of beating the child to death with a rolling pin in January.

The prosecution argues that Barros was aware of the prior abuse but still pulled Sayra out of school to be homeschooled by Natalia. The defense, however, maintains that Barros, a truck driver often away from home, was unaware of the abuse.

In the interest of ensuring a fair trial, the judge decided to remove the juror and replace him with an alternate, forcing the jury to restart deliberations. Before the juror's removal, the judge noted that the jury was evenly split, with six jurors on each side.