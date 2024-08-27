Cledir Barros retrial: Jury deliberating fate of father of 8-year-old beaten to death

A Gwinnett County jury is currently deliberating the fate of Cledir Barros, a father charged in connection with the death of his 8-year-old daughter, Sayra Barros. This case has garnered significant attention, as it marks the retrial for Barros after the first trial ended in a mistrial two weeks ago when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

PREVIOUS: Testimony continues in father accused of child cruelty in daughter's death

Barros' wife, Natalia, who was also Sighra's stepmother, is accused of fatally beating the young girl with a rolling pin in January. Prosecutors allege that Barros was aware of the prior abuse inflicted by his wife but continued to allow her to homeschool Sighra after pulling her out of school. The defense, however, contends that Barros, who worked as a truck driver and was often away from home, was unaware of the abuse.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci emphasized the neglect, stating, "We know her mom was oceans away in Africa. We know her stepmom didn't want her at home, and her dad, he didn't protect her either."

On the other hand, Barros' defense attorney, Tracy Drake, argued that Barros "could have known, but had reasonable fears. He didn't know. His regret is that he wasn't there."

As of now, the jury has been deliberating for about an hour. The community awaits their decision, which could come as soon as this afternoon.

Updates will be provided as the case develops.