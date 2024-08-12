Judge prods jury deliberating fate of Cledir Barros, charged with child cruelty

The jury in the high-profile trial of Cledir Barros in Gwinnett County remains deadlocked, prompting the judge to issue an Allen charge, a set of instructions given to a jury that cannot reach a unanimous verdict, in an effort to encourage further deliberation.

PREVIOUS: Jury deliberates in trial of father in beating death of his 8-year-old daughter

The main goal of an Allen Charge is to urge jurors to re-examine their positions and work towards a consensus. It reminds jurors of their duty to deliberate with an open mind, considering the views of other jurors, and to strive to reach a unanimous decision, if possible, without compromising their honest convictions, according to Verghese/Summersett.

Earlier today, the jury continued its deliberations without reaching a consensus, leading the defense to request a mistrial. However, the judge denied the motion, deeming it premature, and instead directed the jury to return and continue deliberating.

The case centers around 34-year-old Natalia Barros, who was charged with murder in January after allegedly beating her stepdaughter with a wooden rolling pin. The prosecution argues that Barros’ husband, Cledir, was aware of the abuse but still left his daughter in her care. The defense counters that Cledir Barros never witnessed any abuse and was unaware of the alleged incidents.

Natalia faces felony murder and child cruelty charges in her stepdaughter's death. She has not gone to trial at this time.