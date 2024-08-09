July deliberates in trial of father in beating death of his 8-year-old daughter

The jury is deliberating in the trial of a father accused of his daughter's death. Cledir Barros was charged with cruelty to children after police accused his wife of beating his 8-year-old daughter, Sayra, to death. After three and a half hours of deliberation on Friday, the judge sent the jury home for the weekend. They will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Prior to the jury's deliberations on Friday, both sides presented their closing arguments in court.

Police say Sayra was home with her stepmother, 34-year-old Natalia Barros, in January when they say Natalia beat the 8-year-old with a wooden rolling pin, killing her.

Prosecutors argued Barros knew about previous incidents of abuse but still left his daughter at home with his wife.

"This happened because of her dad. Her dad, who should have protected her, should have loved her, should have cared, should have valued her at least as much as his wife and, frankly, more," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Wanda Vance said during her closing arguments.

But the defense said he didn't know of any abuse, as he was often traveling for his job as a truck driver. Attorneys referred to testimony earlier in the week from one of his and Natalia's daughters, who said her mother had lied.

"Could he have been that much in the dark? Absolutely; he's there one day a week," Defense attorney Tracy Drake said.

"He may be a religious fanatic. You may even think he's a little cuckoo for cocoa puffs, talking about demons and spiritual forces, but that's okay; you can't convict him on that," she added.

Natalia faces felony murder and child cruelty charges in her stepdaughter's death. Cledir took the stand Thursday, insisting he's innocent.