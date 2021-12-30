Cleanup in Colquitt County after possible tornado Thursday

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (The Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

For the second day in a row, residents in south Georgia had to take shelter as a possible tornado blew through. This time in Colquitt County.

EF-0 TORNADO TEARS THROUGH SOUTH GEORGIA CITY

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage left behind after a reported tornado around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about two miles south-southwest of Spence Airport.

County emergency managers said the tornado was spotted on the ground and that several homes were damaged.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was assisting in the cleanup effort. They reported several roads were closed well into the evening hours due to down trees and power lines.

The Georgia DNR posted some photos to their Facebook page showing some of the damage. Trees were snapped at their base, siding and other pieces of homes were blown off, and at least one out structure was destroyed.

There were no reports of injuries.

