Possible tornado tears through south Georgia city

Officials in south Georgia said there are pockets of damage after a possible tornado tore through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service will be in Bainbridge on Thursday to survey the damage to see if it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

Several people reported seeing a funnel cloud Wednesday just after 3 p.m. According to Bainbridge Public Safety, the storm uprooted trees near the intersection of Broad and Evans streets, caused roof and sign damage at the Bearcat Express along Calhoun Street, downed a fence along Independent Street, and damaged a carport on Calhoun Street.

Meteorologists will also determine the wind speed and path of the storm during their survey.

There were no reports of injuries.

