Paulding County Sheriff's deputy talks about being shot in the line of duty

Deputy Brice Mattick with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office has returned to work, nearly one month after being shot in the line of duty during a welfare check that turned violent without warning.

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 17, just outside Dallas. Deputies responded to a call around 8 a.m. after the mother of 22-year-old Jamal Johnson contacted her employer to report her son was acting erratically. The employer then called 911 and warned that there were firearms in the home.

When deputies arrived, Johnson’s mother met them outside and led them to the house. As she opened the door, Johnson began shooting.

"He was prepared," a sheriff’s official said at the scene. "As soon as we walked in, he started shooting at our deputies."

The deputies returned fire, killing Johnson. Deputy Mattick was hit in the left shoulder but survived. He was released from the hospital the same day, and now, in a newly released interview from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, he's recounting what happened.

"This is what I want to do."

What they're saying:

Mattick, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2021, said his interest in law enforcement started early.

"This is what I want to do," he recalled, describing how his uncle, a former Marine and police officer, inspired him to pursue the career. He began in the jail, graduated from mandate in April 2023, and joined patrol shortly after.

Exactly one year later, Mattick was ambushed in the line of duty.

"I had a gut feeling like this is going to be bad."

Mattick said the morning began like many others—routine conversation with his partner, a call coming in, and a quick decision to respond.

"Hey, let's—we need to go to this call. This is—something seems off," Mattick recalled saying to his partner.

He said they parked several houses down from the home, and as they approached, something didn't feel right.

"I had a gut feeling like this is going to be bad. I don’t know what it was but I had a feeling."

Johnson’s mother was visibly afraid, which raised even more red flags.

"The way the mother was so adamant of how she was in fear—she was scared—and that was like okay, that’s not normal."

Within seconds of entering, Mattick said the shooting began.

"It all happened in an instant... between when the gun was pointed at my face and when I got shot in the shoulder."

"I had to ask, ‘Hey, did I get shot?’"

Mattick remembers only bits and pieces from the immediate aftermath.

"I remember the first gunshot... kind of a funny feeling like I can’t use my left arm anymore."

"I didn’t even feel I got shot. I felt my adrenaline was so high I felt nothing."

After being dragged to safety by fellow deputies, Mattick realized the severity of what happened.

"I had to ask my partner... ‘Hey, did I get shot?’ He goes, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’"

"Law enforcement’s a brotherhood."

Despite the trauma, Mattick’s focus throughout his recovery wasn’t on himself—it was on his team.

"Law enforcement’s a brotherhood... I’m more concerned about their safety than mine because I want to make sure they’re going home at the end of the day."

"If there’s someone getting hurt, I want it to be me because I want to make sure that they get to go home to their family."

He said the outpouring of support helped him through the difficult days that followed.

"I’ve received thousands of text messages... just outpour of love and support."

"I thank everyone who commented on that picture... I really appreciate your prayers, your concern. It meant a lot to me and to my family."

Now back on the job, Mattick said he’s following doctor’s orders but eager to return to full duty.

"I'm itching for the day the doctor signs my release paperwork." "I've got the touch. I need to do this job. I don't think I can do any other job right now, at least for a while."

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is using Mattick’s story to highlight the dangers deputies face daily—and the strength it takes to come back.