Deputy injured, suspect killed in shooting in Paulding County neighborhood

A Pauling County deputy has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Thursday morning.

Officials say the suspect involved in the shooting is dead.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in the Brooke Valley neighborhood.

The injured deputy has been transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.

The names of the deputy and the suspect have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.