Train collision with asphalt truck causes minor spill in Emerson
Officials work to cleanup a crash involving a train and a semi-truck carrying hot liquid asphalt in downtown Emerson on May 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
EMERSON, Ga. - Officials spent Thursday afternoon cleaning up after a train struck a hot liquid asphalt truck, which had gotten stuck on the tracks.
What we know:
It happened around 1:14 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Highway 293 and Gaston Westbrook Avenue in Emerson, across the street from Emerson City Hall.
According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, only a small amount of liquid asphalt spilled as a result of the crash.
No one was injured.
CSX and the Emerson Police Department also responded to the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by CSX, Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, and the Emerson Police Department.