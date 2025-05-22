Train collision with asphalt truck causes minor spill in Emerson

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Officials work to cleanup a crash involving a train and a semi-truck carrying hot liquid asphalt in downtown Emerson on May 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

Officials spent Thursday afternoon cleaning up after a train struck a hot liquid asphalt truck, which had gotten stuck on the tracks.

What we know:

It happened around 1:14 p.m. at the railroad crossing at Highway 293 and Gaston Westbrook Avenue in Emerson, across the street from Emerson City Hall.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, only a small amount of liquid asphalt spilled as a result of the crash.

No one was injured.

CSX and the Emerson Police Department also responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.