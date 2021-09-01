New lawsuit filed against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

article

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and multiple deputies has been named in a new lawsuit as defendants.

In the new suit filed Monday in federal court, 33-year-old plaintiff Gabriel Arries claims he was beaten by deputies within the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

In February, deputies arrested Arries at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for disorderly conduct.

The lawsuit says that Arries was accused of being combative at the jail and that deputies beat him repeatedly, put him in a restraint chair, and placed him in a cell with open wounds.

According to the lawsuit, Arries was later found unresponsive and transported to Atlanta Medical Center for bleeding in the brain and a fractured nose.

Hill already faces several allegations of inmate abuse. In April, a federal grand jury indicted the sheriff, finding that he had violated the civil rights of four people at the jail. The indictment says the men suffered pain and bodily injury when they were held for hours in a restraint chair even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat.

The indictment alleged Hill had regularly received training on the use of restraint chairs, which may be used with a violent or uncontrollable person to prevent injury or property damage if other techniques aren’t effective. Force may not be used as punishment, the indictment says.

In July, a new indictment added a fifth victim to the allegations.

Hill has previously called the indictments "a politically motivated federal legal case." FOX 5 has reached out to the Clayton County Sheriff for comment on the new lawsuit but has not heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.