Clayton County sheriff's attorney asks governor's office to investigate commission report leak

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, accused in a federal indictment of committing civil rights abuses against inmates, was suspended this week in an executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp. Hill's attorney said Sunday the commission that recommended the governor suspend Hill while his case is pending broke the law.

Kemp appointed a review panel on May 19 to analyze the federal indictment and decide whether the charges related to Hill's duties as sheriff and would negatively impact his ability to carry them out.

The review commission of Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr recommended suspension.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's attorney Drew Findling sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemps office requesting he investigate the public disclosure of a panel report. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Hill's attorney Drew Findling said the commission report released to media "poisons a potential jury pool" and violates the law. In a letter to Kemp, Findling asked for an independent investigation into the release of the commission's report.

RELATED: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill gets backing of civil rights organization

In his letter, Findling said disclosure of the commission's report on Hill violates Georgia law, and the sheriff's rights. Findling requested Kemp investigate "the source" of the documents' release to media outlets.

Hill maintained he did nothing wrong in his initial response after the indictment was released.

"Today I will begin the process of fighting a political motivated federal legal case," a statement attributed to Hill said. "My legal team are the only ones authorized to speak on the details of this matter, and they are confident about the facts of this case."

Hill pleaded not guilty in federal court.

"There was no injury in any of these instances," Findling said outside of the courthouse.

The indictment cites the sheriff's office's use of restraint chairs against four inmates. The indictment also alleges the sheriff ordered his employees to use excessive force at the jail last year.

The indictment describes Hill using a restraint chair on several detainees who were allegedly compliant with law enforcement personnel and offered no apparent resistance.

One detainee allegedly urinated in the restraint chair after they were left restrained for hours and "not allowed to go to the restroom."

"The indictment alleges specifically, that without justification, Hill ordered his employees to strap his detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours in violation of their constitutional rights," said Kurt R. Erskine, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Erskine said Hill deprived the detainees of due process because the force was so excessive it amounted to punishment. Erskine said each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if it is found beyond a reasonable doubt that the use of force caused pain and bodily injury.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.