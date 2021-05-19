Kemp names panel to review Clayton County sheriff's federal indictment

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has named a three-person panel to review the indictment of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds will make up the review commission.

The three men must determine in the next two weeks whether the indictment against Hill "relates to and adversely affect the administration" of Hill's duties as a sheriff and whether the governor should suspend Hill from office.

A federal grand jury indicted the Clayton County sheriff in April for alleged civil rights abuses to detainees in Clayton County Jail.

According to the indictment, the sheriff faces four counts of deprivation of federally-protected rights connected to his office's use of restraint chairs against inmates. The indictment also alleges the sheriff ordered his employees to use excessive force at the jail last year.

"The indictment alleges specifically, that without justification, Hill ordered his employees to strap his detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours in violation of their constitutional rights," said Kurt R. Erskine, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Erskine said Hill deprived the detainees of due process because the force was so excessive it amounted to punishment.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if it is found beyond a reasonable doubt that the use of force caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill pleaded not guilty to all four counts and is out on bond. In a statement released after the indictment, the sheriff called this "a political motivated federal legal case" and vowed to fight the charges.

