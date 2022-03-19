Man flees after attempted car break-ins, Clayton County Police investigate

Clayton County Police are seeking the public's assistance in there search for a missing unidentified man accused of breaking into cars.

Officers went to the 5100 block of Kennedy Road to investigate a commercial burglary. Police later learned an unidentified black male went to the location in a stolen van. At some point the man began attempted to break into vehicles.

The man began arguing with an employee. The verbal argument then escalated to a physical altercation, police said.

"The unknown male left the incident location in the stolen van," Clayton County Police said. Investigators believe the man traveled to the area of I-285 and Moreland Avenue in Conley, Georgia.

An investigation continues.

