Police: 14-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

Police need your help finding a 14-year-old Clayton County girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 14-year-old Sandrica Geddis.

Geddis was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at her home on the 100 block of Sedgefield Drive.

Officials say the missing teenager suffers from bipolar disorder, ADHD, and chronic depression.

Geddis is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing a red top and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help find Sandrica Geddis, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

