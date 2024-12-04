Clayton County middle school math teacher arrested in College Park

article

A Clayton County middle school teacher is under investigation after he was reportedly arrested and charged with a felony.

According to jail records, Christopher Abercrombie was arrested on Nov. 14 by College Park police.

He was released the next day.

Abercrombie is charged with possession of Schedule I or Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, use of a communication facility in committing a crime, expired license, and driving with an expired or no license plate or decal.

Authorities have not shared any details about what led up to Abercrombie's arrest.

The Clayton County Public Schools' website says Abercrombie teaches remedial math at North Clayton Middle School.

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for the school system said they are aware of the situation and are investigating the incident.

"As this is a personnel matter, no additional comments will be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the College Park Police Department.