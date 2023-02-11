Clayton County police searching for missing woman with multiple mental illnesses

article

A Clayton County woman with diagnosed mental illnesses has gone missing from the Jonesboro area. Authorities issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Clarissa Griffith, 39, was reported missing late Friday night. The Clayton County Police Department said Griffith was last seen on Tara Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Police described Griffith as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5-feet-8-inches and weighs about 155 pounds. Officials said they were not sure about what she was wearing when she went missing.

Authorities noted Griffith deals with schizophrenia, manic depression and multiple personality disorder. Anyone who sees her, or knows where she might be, is urged to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department immediately at 770-477-3648.