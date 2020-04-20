Clayton County Health Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the Clayton County Health Department has tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials said they were notified of the positive test results last Thursday and are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed while the employee was infectious.

State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

