Man arrested in connection to deadly strip club shooting in Clarkston

The man who police say is responsible for a deadly shooting outside an adult entertainment club in Clarkston late last year has been arrested.

Javeon Whitney, 29, was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Clarkston Police say Whitney shot 37-year-old Jimmy Esgaldo Leon Jr., of Alpharetta, as he sat inside a parked car in front of the club located in a strip mall in the 1300 block of Brockett Road on Dec. 14, 2022. Leon died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man also received a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Thursday, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the U.S. Marshals, were able to track Whitney to a motel off LaVista Road. Deputies say he tried to flee by kicking out a window, but was taken into custody.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Jail records indicate Whitney was previously arrested in DeKalb County nearly 10 years to the day for aggravated assault and armed robbery among other charges.

Fulton County Jail records indicate Whitney was attested in October 2019 on multiple drug possession with intent to distribute charges, firearm charges, and theft charges as well as violation of parole.

Whitney served just under four years in prison starting in 2015 and just over one year in prison starting in 2020, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.