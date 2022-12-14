One dead, one injured in Clarkston shooting, police say

The Clarkston Police Department has announced an investigation into a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

On Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., police responded to Brockett Road with regard to a shooting.

When they got there, officers said they were approached by a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. After investigating the scene, police found a second victim with a gunshot to the chest. He was in a parked car within the lot.

The officers said they tried life-saving measures on both victims, but the one who had been shot in the chest was pronounced dead. He was 37-years-old.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released identifying information on either victim and are looking into what led to the shooting.

This is an active investigation.