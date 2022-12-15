Reward offered in deadly Clarkston strip mall shooting

A $2,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and indictment of the gunman responsible for a shooting in front a Clarkston adult entertainment club that left one person dead and another injured.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday as the club, located in a strip mall in the 1300 block of Brockett Road, was closing.

Investigators say 37-year-old Jimmy Leon Jr. was found inside a parked vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Despite medics’ best efforts, he died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man also received a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkston Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).