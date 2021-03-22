Clarke County schools to return to full-time, in-person learning on April 12

Clarke County School District Superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas announced all students will return to full-time, in-person instruction following the system's spring break on April 12, according to a statement.

Full-time, virtual learning remains an option for families who are not comfortable with in-person instruction, the announcement said.

All COVID-19 safety protocols and enhanced cleaning will continue through the end of the school year.

A statement from the school district said consistently low numbers of COVID-19 positive cases and required quarantines were important factors in deciding to return to full-time, in-person instruction.

"Bringing everyone back full-time is definitely not a decision we made lightly. As we have demonstrated, safety is, and always will be, our primary consideration," Thomas said. "The timing of having everyone return following Spring Break is intentional because by then, the majority of our district staff will have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine."

The district's schools currently operated in a limited capacity with Wednesdays designated for virtual learning district-wide. The day allows for deep cleaning in all schools and buildings, according to a statement.

Clarke County schools began to phase students into the school gradually on Feb. 15. High school students attend in-person classes in cohorts organized by last name and middle school students are the last group to return to classes since the process began.

