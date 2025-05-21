Canton man found guilty of burning child with a cigarette

article

The Brief Lior Talker, 44, of Canton, was found guilty of first-degree child cruelty for burning a young boy with a cigarette, causing second-degree burns. The investigation began after the child disclosed the abuse to a counselor, prompting a hospital report and forensic interviews of the boy and his sister. A Cherokee County jury reached the verdict after a three-day trial and 12 hours of deliberation; sentencing will be scheduled later.



A Cherokee County jury has found 44-year-old Lior Talker of Canton guilty of first-degree cruelty to children for burning a young boy with a cigarette.

What we know:

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced the conviction, which came on May 16 following a three-day trial and roughly 12 hours of jury deliberation. Talker was accused of intentionally burning a child under the age of 10, causing second-degree burns to the boy’s back.

The case began on Feb. 29, 2024, when a hospital social worker contacted 911 after a young boy disclosed during a counseling session that Talker had burned him with a cigarette. Medical professionals at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta later confirmed the boy had a circular burn wound consistent with a cigarette injury.

As part of the investigation, both the boy and his younger sister participated in forensic interviews at the Anna Crawford Children’s Center. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) was also involved.

During the trial, the prosecution called 11 witnesses, including the victim and his sister, a pediatric nurse, a CHOA physician, a forensic interviewer, DFCS and law enforcement representatives, and family members. The defense presented three character witnesses, and Talker testified on his own behalf.

What's next:

Assistant District Attorney David Bailey of the Special Victims Unit prosecuted the case on behalf of the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit. Sentencing for Talker will be scheduled at a later date.