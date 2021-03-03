Coweta County schools announce dates for in-person proms, commencements

article

Coweta County High Schools announced plans for in-person proms and commencement ceremonies with COIVD-19 preventative protocols in place, a school district spokesperson said.

The district said Wednesday East Coweta, Newnan and Northgate high schools are making final determinations regarding those events and the measures to put in place, but the dates for proms and graduations are already set.

This year’s prom dates are:

Northgate High School: April 24

Newnan High School: April 30

East Coweta High School: May 1

The district is still determining the final location of high school proms and said the events will be held locally at an outdoor venue.

All three high schools are also planning in-person graduation ceremonies in May. Coweta schools officials said the district will place limitations on guests for graduation ceremonies and East Coweta's larger graduating class will be divided into two commencement ceremonies.

This year’s graduation dates and locations are:

Newnan High School: May 27, 7:30 p.m., at Drake Stadium

Northgate High School: May 28, 7:30 p.m., at Henry Seldon Field East

Coweta High School: May 27 (for graduates with last names beginning A-K) and Friday, May 28 (for graduates with last names beginning L-Z), both at 7:00 p.m., at Shoemake Stadium

Alternate rain dates for graduation ceremonies will be scheduled for May 28 (Newnan High School) and May 29 (Northgate and East Coweta High Schools), also in the schools’ stadiums.

The district recently announced plans for returning to in-person instruction.

