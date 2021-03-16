Atlanta Public Schools announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

Atlanta Public Schools officials announced plans for 11 in-person commencement ceremonies in May at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

KIPP Atlanta and Mays High School will be the first ceremonies in Georgia Tech's football stadium at noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 24.

They are followed by CSK/B.E.S.T., Douglass and Grady high schools at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 25.

Therrell, South Atlanta and Jackson high schools will hold commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 26.

Washington, Schools of Carver and North Atlanta high schools concluded the commencement slate at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 27.

GET MORE EDUCATION HEADLINES

The district said two charter school graduations — Atlanta Classical and Drew Charter — will separately host and communicate their schools’ commencement ceremonies.

Advertisement

The announcement instructed anyone with questions to send an email to APSGradNation@atlanta.k12.ga.us.

MORE APS NEWS:

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.