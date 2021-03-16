Atlanta Public Schools announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies
ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools officials announced plans for 11 in-person commencement ceremonies in May at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
KIPP Atlanta and Mays High School will be the first ceremonies in Georgia Tech's football stadium at noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 24.
They are followed by CSK/B.E.S.T., Douglass and Grady high schools at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 25.
Therrell, South Atlanta and Jackson high schools will hold commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 26.
Washington, Schools of Carver and North Atlanta high schools concluded the commencement slate at 9 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., respectively, on May 27.
The district said two charter school graduations — Atlanta Classical and Drew Charter — will separately host and communicate their schools’ commencement ceremonies.
The announcement instructed anyone with questions to send an email to APSGradNation@atlanta.k12.ga.us.
