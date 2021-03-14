Atlanta Public Schools fights food insecurity with pop-up meal distribution

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring and Georgia's District 5 Congresswoman Nikema Williams helped take some pressure off APS families for the upcoming week.

The school system is fighting food insecurity for families in its district with pop-up meal distribution sites. Herring and Williams were on the frontlines passing out meals on Saturday at one of the sites in the parking lot of the Hightower Station Shopping Center on Martin Luther King Drive.

It's a continuation of an effort that began at the start of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

"They are getting fresh produce, sandwiches, pizza — thing they can heat up," Herring said. "Our nutrition program has been intentional about looking at the nutritional factors tied to it."

The distributions are coordinated by the APS Nutrition Department.

The second site was in the parking lot of Hutchinson Elementary School on Cleveland Avenue located across from the Kroger Citi-Center Shopping Center.

Advertisement

Parents and guardians grabbed seven-day meal kits, including seven breakfasts and seven lunches, for each child.

RELATED: Atlanta entrepreneur battles food insecurity with community fridges

Both Saturday pop-up events are in addition to the weekly meal distribution and curbside meal pick-up events that occur every Wednesday, also coordinated by the APS Nutrition Department.

The Saturday meal distribution sites will continue through June.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.