Expand / Collapse search

Video: A 'beary' unusual visitor in Sandy Springs

By
Published  May 21, 2025 11:42am EDT
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Bear in tree in Sandy Springs. Courtesy of Sandy Springs Police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A "beary" unusual visitor was spotted in Sandy Springs on Tuesday.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, a black bear was perched high in a tree in the area of Roswell and Morgan Falls roads.

After assessing the situation and making sure there was no danger to citizens in the area or the bear, the police officers gave the bear plenty of space.

Eventually, he or she climbed down and wandered safely back to the wild.

RECENT BEAR STORIES

The police department posted a video of the bear on Facebook and cautioned residents about keeping their distance from wildlife and advised them to contact authorities when needed. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a post of the police department's Facebook page (embedded above). 

Sandy SpringsWild NatureNews