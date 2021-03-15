Gwinnett schools make plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

article

Class of 2021 graduates in Gwinnett County will get to walk across a stage in cap-and-gown to receive their diploma in person, according to an announcement from the school district.

Gwinnett County Public School released preliminary plans and guidelines for in-person commencement ceremonies on Monday.

The majority of commencement ceremonies will be held from May 29 through May 31.

Six Gwinnett high schools — including small Lawrenceville-based schools Phoenix High School and Gwinnett Online Campus — will host ceremonies on their own campuses.

The majority of high schools will host graduation ceremonies indoors at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, or at one of the Infinite Energy Center's event halls.

The district announced the ticket distribution for indoor graduation ceremonies is based on the current edition of Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order on large gatherings, requiring all attendees to wear masks and be appropriately distanced. The district said each student will receive at least two tickets.

Capacity at GCPS outdoor stadiums is limited to 30%, per district guidelines, and the district encourages guests to be masked.

The district plans to live stream ceremonies due to the limits in seating.

