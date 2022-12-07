Herschel Walker's son blasts father, Georgia Republicans after Senate loss

Christian Walker, an influencer and estranged son of Republican Herschel Walker, took to Twitter with harsh words towards his father and the GOP following Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Walker described his dad a "backstabber," saying that "everyone with a brain begged" Herschel Walker to not run for office when former President Donald Trump called him "for months DEMANDING that he run."

"We got the middle finger. He ran," the 23-year-old wrote.

Walker, a conservative social media personality and host of the podcast "Uncancellable," argued that Republicans supported his father "because he was the same skin color as his opponent."

WHAT DOES WARNOCK'S WIN MEAN TO GEORGIA, SENATE DEMOCRATS?

"A boring old Republican could have won," Christian Walker wrote.

Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He ended his series of tweets with a tribute to his mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, whose 2008 interview on ABC news was used in attack ads against his father.

"The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out," Grossman said in the interview.

Walker said, in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta's Russ Spencer before the 2022 GOP primary, he and his ex-wife are "the best of friends" and "the past is the past."

This is not the first time Christian Walker has spoken out against his father. In October, he posted on Twitter accusing his father of abusive behavior and telling him to not "act like you are some moral family man" after allegations came out that Herschel Walker had paid for his girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

"I've stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn't want involvement," the tweet reads. Don't you dare test my authenticity."

In another tweet, he added: "I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

At the time, Herschel Walker denied the allegations and responded by tweeting, "I LOVE my son no matter what." Neither Herschel Walker nor his campaign have responded to Tuesday night's comments from Christian Walker.