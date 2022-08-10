Herschel Walker responds to attack ad that used ex-wife’s accusations of domestic violence

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, said he's "glad" an attack ad brought used soundbites of his ex-wife accusing him of threatening to shoot her in because it gave him an opportunity to discuss his mental health.

In a video posted to Walker's official Twitter account, he called the ad "dirty."

"My opponents launched a dirty attack ad. They dug up an old video and took it out of context," Walker said in the video. "My opponents think they’re hurting me — but I am glad they did this ad."

The Republican Accountability Project, and anti-Trump GOP group, released a 30-second ad that begins with footage of Walker’s football career when a narrator says: "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again."

Walker said in his response he wants to remove the stigma surrounding mental health and went on to criticize his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

In the attack ad, Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman said, "His eyes would become very evil. … The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him."

"The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out," she says in a segment from an interview with ABC News.

Walker said, in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta's Russ Spencer before the 2022 GOP primary, he and his ex-wife are "the best of friends" and "the past is the past."

Walker addressed his struggle with mental illness in his 2008 book, "Breaking Free." Walker said he wants to be an advocate for mental health reform in the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.