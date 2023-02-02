Man on trial in YSL RICO case accused of jailhouse stabbing

One of the defendants in the high-profile racketeering trial alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug and a dozen alleged YSL gang members is now facing new charges.

Christian Eppinger is accused this week of stabbing an inmate inside the Fulton County Jail.

YOUNG THUG RICO TRIAL: ALMOST A MONTH INTO SELECTION, NOT A SINGLE JUROR SEATED

According to a report obtained by FOX 5 from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Eppinger was seen on Tuesday by a detention officer with a "shank" handmade weapon and stab another inmate in his upper left chest.

The area was placed on lockdown and the injured inmate was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

ALLEGED COP SHOOTER CHRISTIAN EPPINGER RECEIVES AMENDED SENTENCE ON PRIOR CONVICTION

Christian Eppinger (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

In addition to the RICO charges, Eppinger was charged with shooting 11-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department six time while he was being taken into custody. Officer David Rodgers, who was part of the APD Gang Unit, was trying to serve an arrest warrant on Eppinger at the time. One of those bullets struck Rodgers in the back of the head. He continues to recover.

Jury selection continues in the YSL Rico case.