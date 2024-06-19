Cherokee County man convicted of threatening woman in front of child

A Cherokee County jury has found a Wleska man guilty of terroristic threats and acts toward a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Officials say they began their investigation into 29-year-old Christopher Dean Bowling on July 28, 2023, when they received a 911 call from a home in the city. Before disconnecting, the victim reportedly told officers she and Bowling had been arguing, and he wouldn't let her pack her things and leave.

While in their investigation, officials say the victim shared a four-minute auto recording in which she said Bowling strangled her while a child was present. In the recording, which officials described as "extremely disturbing," Bowling is heard having a heated argument with the victim because there's the sound of a scuffle. Bowling is then heard screaming obscenities at the woman and suggesting murder and suicide.

"The defendant threatened, demeaned, and intimidated the victim. At one point, the victim became strangely silent. She testified at trial that, during those 30 seconds of silence, the defendant was strangling her, leaving her unable to respond," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe said.

Bowling was arrested and indicted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children.

"Evidence presented during trial demonstrated to the jury how emotionally abusive this relationship was, and the escalating violence suggested that this woman was in real danger," Ashe said. "However, throughout the prosecution of this case, it was apparent that the victim never wanted this defendant to get into trouble. She just wanted to end the relationship."

During the trial, the jury listened to the audio recording and read pages of text messages that Bowling sent the woman. After deliberating for less than an hour, the men and women of the jury convicted Bowling of terroristic threats and acts.

Bowling will be sentenced at a later date.