Cherokee County jury convicts 24-year-old Florida man of attempted child molestation

The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office said a 24-year-old Florida man was convicted of attempting child molestation and other charges after an investigation.

District Attorney Shannon Wallace said a jury found Jesus Franco Arroyo guilty on Aug. 17 of computer pornography, criminal attempt to commit a felony and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.

"Many children are safer tonight, thanks to the excellent work of an undercover Woodstock police officer, who identified this sick individual before he was able to hurt an innocent child, and to the Cherokee County jurors, who found this defendant guilty," Wallace said. "This sentence ensures that this defendant will be confined, monitored, and unable to hurt a real child."

Officials said Arroyo used a messaging app to attempt to seduce a fictional 14-year-old girl, which was actually an undercover Woodstock police officer. Officials said he invited the fictitious girl to meet him in person at Dupree Park on Neese Road in Woodstock for sex.

Arroyo was at the part at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020, when officers arrived. Arroyo attempted to escape in his car but crashed into a carport at someone's home, where police arrested him.

"Arroyo’s actions demonstrate the dangers that children face online every day. We are fortunate that Stacey was a fictional child, rather than a real 14-year-old," said Deputy Chief District Attorney Katie Gropper, who prosecuted the case. "Undercover operations like these are critical in detection and prevention of child exploitation and we are fortunate to work with the Woodstock Police Department to protect the children of our community."

Arroyo received a 15-year sentence with 5 years to serve in prison and the remaining 10 years to serve on probation. While on probation, Arroyo will be allowed no contact of any kind with minors under 18 years old.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.