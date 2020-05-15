Cherokee County food bank has surplus after drop in demand

The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on food banks as more families seek help, but in Cherokee County there is a surplus at one church food bank and they're trying to get the word out.

In March, the food bank at Timothy Lutheran Church served more than 1,200 people. However, last month that dropped by nearly half.

Now, there is lots of food to give away.

The food bank is called Timothy's Cupboard and it's located on Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock.

If you could use help, call the food bank at 770-591-5515.

