Domestic violence victims, survivors honored during vigil in Cherokee County

The Cherokee County Domestic Violence Task Force hosted a vigil to honor victims and survivor of abuse on Oct. 24, 2023.

It is not an easy topic to talk about, but officials in Cherokee County want people to be aware of it.

Tuesday, the Cherokee County Domestic Violence Task Force hosted a vigil to honor victims and survivors.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway and Solicitor-General Todd Hayes spoke at the event, which was also used to highlight to the community ways to identify and leave dangerous situations.

The annual candlelight vigil was held at the Park at City Center in Woodstock. In addition to the remembrances of loved ones impacted by domestic violence, silhouettes were placed on display in the park for each life lost to abuse in Cherokee County.

"We are thankful for all who took part and showed their support for this event, especially Cherokee County Domestic Violence Task Force and the Cherokee Family Violence Center," the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is meant to raise awareness and hope in the fight against abuse.

Anyone who knows about a domestic violence situation or if someone needs help leaving an abusive relationship should call the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN (4-2836).

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected or a child in crisis should call 1-855-GACHILD (422-4453). The Georgia Child Protective Services Hotline again is 1-855-422-4453.

Both hotlines are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, if there's an immediate need for law enforcement intervention, call 911.