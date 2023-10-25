17 arrested in domestic violence warrant round-up honoring slain deputy in Fulton County

As the two-year anniversary of Fulton County Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson’s death approaches, her former colleagues at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are trying to keep her memory alive by getting domestic violence offenders off the streets.

Last week, the sheriff’s office arrested more than a dozen people as part of the department’s first-ever warrant round-up specifically targeting DV offenders. They called it Operation: Take a Stand.

"For something that hits so close to home with one of our own being a victim of domestic violence, we wanted to make sure we are doing our part as an agency to combat domestic violence—not just for her but for all victims," Captain Nevel Phillips told FOX 5.

Deputy Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING DEATH OF FULTON COUNTY DEPUTY, BROTHER

Brown Jackson and her brother were shot and killed Oct. 27, 2021, in Newton County by her husband, Jaquavia Jackson.

Phillips called it a tough loss for the department that ultimately inspired this most recent warrant round-up.

"Her loss is something that we continue to feel," he said.

Deputies took 17 people into custody on Oct. 19. Eleven of those were individuals with outstanding warrants for assault and battery charges.

"We took our warrant backlog and found all the domestic violence related cases…we went out and executed as many warrants as we could," Phillips said. "The goal was to clear as many offenders off the street that had pending domestic violence cases."

Charges for the other six offenders ranged from burglary to sex offender absconder to unlawful possession of drugs and weapons.

"We also got drugs off the street, a weapon out of a convicted felon’s hands and some other people were also caught up," Phillips added.

He said even though it won’t bring Deputy Brown Jackson back; they hope the initiative might save someone else’s life. Phillips told FOX 5 all the arrests were made without incident and the sheriff’s office plans to do each year in honor of Brown Jackson.

Anyone who knows about a domestic violence situation or if someone needs help leaving an abusive relationship should call the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-33-HAVEN (4-2836).

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected or a child in crisis should call 1-855-GACHILD (422-4453). The Georgia Child Protective Services Hotline again is 1-855-422-4453.

Both hotlines are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, if there's an immediate need for law enforcement intervention, call 911.

Those searching for mental health help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline