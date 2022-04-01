Cherokee County deputies continue search for man missing since November 2021

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a missing man.

Deputies say 39-year-old Andrew "Drew" Sams was last seen in November 2021 in the Hickory Flat area. Authorities do not know Sams' destination.

He is described by police as a male standing 5 ft. and 9 in. tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

No word on what Sams was wearing prior to his disappearance.

Anyone who see Sams or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office or dial 911.

