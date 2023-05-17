Chamblee restaurant The Alden celebrates 5th anniversary

You know what they say: you can take the man out of Georgia, but you can’t take the Georgia out of the man.

And maybe that explains why after leaving his hometown to work in some of the world’s most acclaimed restaurants, Chef Jared Hucks returned to metro Atlanta to fulfill his own culinary vision.

Hucks is the chef and owner behind Chamblee’s The Alden, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. Following his graduation from the French Culinary Institute in New York City in 2000, Hucks traveled the world, perfecting new techniques in kitchens from Australia to Thailand and Spain to Denmark. But home eventually beckoned the Brookhaven native, who returned to Georgia and established The Alden, which quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its a la carte dinner menu and sumptuous seven-course Chef’s Tasting Menu.

In honor of The Alden’s fifth anniversary, the team is running a special offer for diners: through the end of the month, visitors can order three pinxtos (small plates which originate from the Basque Country) and a glass of wine for just $25.

The Alden is located at 5070 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite B-140, in Chamblee, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To check out the menu, click here.

Of course, we’re never ones to turn down an anniversary party — especially when there’s good food involved. So, we spent the morning at The Alden, getting a few cooking tips from Chef Jared and doing some taste-testing, of course! Click the video player in this article to check it out.



